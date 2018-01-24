Enthusiastic Welcome for Morris Dancers

On Sat Jan 20th Terri Horvarth Morris returned to perform in the Plaza at Almoradi. The audience received the dancers very enthusiastically and with much appreciation.

As before enjoyment seemed to be on both sides, performers and audience alike. Terri Horvath Morris have been invited to perform at this venue again in the autumn.

New members are always welcome to join this friendly group and if you are interested please contact the Secretary. For further information either to become a member or to invite them to dance at your charity event or organisation please contact : Sue Walters at suzi.inspain@gmail.com.