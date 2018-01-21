Saving with HELP Vega Baja Charity

Everyone is familiar with the concept of placing their loose change in donation boxes which are seen around bars and shops or being shaken by volunteers in shopping centres etc. Always keen to try something new to raise funds, HELP Vega Baja have come up with the idea of offering people special boxes that they can use in their own home and save their change for the charity.

President, Michele Masson said “we have had our red donation boxes in various businesses around the area for many years now and we are extremely grateful for the donations that we receive.

Recently one of our volunteers brought in a large bottle which she had been filling for a couple of years with pennies and also at one of our Christmas Appeal collection points we received a box from someone which was bursting with change.

This gave us the idea of offering people the opportunity to support us by providing them with a box to fill with coins. As a thank you, everyone who joins in will be entered in to a prize draw which we will hold twice a year”.

HELP Vega Baja have been supporting people in need for over 36 years in the Vega Baja area and Michele stated that in 2018 the charity had donated over 30,500 euros to good causes and individuals and said “everyone at the charity is extremely proud of the fact that we have been able to help so many good causes and we aim to continue to offer not only the information and advice that we are well known for, but also to continue supporting those who find themselves in need of our help including of course other charities.

Our relationship with social services means that we are often contacted when they are aware of particular families who are struggling and need our help. We have published a full list of the donations we made throughout 2017 and these can be found on our Facebook page and website.

Obviously, we owe a debt of gratitude to everyone within the community who continue to support us whenever they can and our team of volunteers without whom we would be unable to continue our work”.

If you would like to find out more about becoming a “Charity Support Saver” or volunteering with HELP Vega Baja, please contact Richard Garland at their San Miguel Centre on 966 723 733, email office@helpvegabaja.com or visit the HELP Vega Baja Facebook page.