Javea Green Bowls Winter League carry on their winning ways.

Javea Green´s Winter League team began the second half of the season with an away win against La Marina. Crucial to maintain their top of the table status, Javea Green´s team travelled to La Marina knowing they faced a tough team on their own green.

With several key members missing, two teams were revamped and it proved a successful format for Javea, as they won on three rinks and secured the overall shot difference to come away with an 8-4 win.

Always a pleasure to play against La Marina, who provided a delicious three course lunch with wine before a happy Javea team boarded the coach for the long journey home.

In the Northern League Javea´s Onyx team unfortunately lost 8-2 away to Finca Guila, Opals had a great 9-1 result away to El Cid and Quartz secured a 6-4 result at home to BBC Tigers to maintain their second spot in the table.