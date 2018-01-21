Daya always second best

AT Orihuela 4 v. Daya Nueva 2

Day kicked off with a very strong wind at their backs, so this gave them an advantage which they used to take the game to their opponents early on. Unfortunately for Daya they had to change keeps on five minutes when Antonio was injured and Jaimie took his place. On eleven minutes Daya went very close to opening the scoring from a free kick.

The strong wind was causing major problems for both sides with the ball being blown out of play many times. On twenty minutes Orihuela were clean through on Jaimie’s goal but a great save from him denied them a goal. It was now the home side turning the screw and looking the more likely to score. On twenty seven minutes Jaimie produced a wonderful one handed save to push a goal bound effort over the bar.

At this stage Daya were most certainly second best and conceded a great number of corners. From one of these corners Orihuela scored, fortunately for the visitors it was ruled out for a push ! Just how long could Daya hold out from this constant onslaught by their opponents?

The answer came on thirty five minutes when from a free kick just outside the Daya penalty area the ball was blasted home. From the restart Daya went close to equalizing with their best move so far. The visitors should have scored minutes later when Fran found himself with just the keeper to beat following a free kick but missed spectacularly.

Jaimie again came to Daya’s rescue saving well from a close range free kick. So 1-0 at the break but the home side should have been home and dry by now. Daya were soon under pressure and within a minute of the restart almost put through their own goal. On fifty five minutes yet another superb save by Jaimie keep Daya’s faint hopes alive.

Orihuela’s second goal came on sixty seven minutes and was a little unfortunate for Daya, the shot was blocked by a defender but the ball spun up and over a stranded Jaimie ! On seventy five minutes a long ball found Fernando still some distance out from the Orihuela goal, his great lobbed shot giving Daya a deserved goal.

Daya’s euphoria lasted less than two minutes as poor marking allowed for an easy tap in to restore the home side’s two goal advantage. Back came Daya and on seventy seven minutes Fernando scored from a free kick with a fierce shot.

Just three minutes later Daya conceded a fourth goal via a penalty for. 4-2 scoreline. There was still time for Orihuela to force Jaimie into making two more excellent saves and to hit the post in the dying minutes.

Daya never gave up trying but were no real match for today’s opponents. Jaimie’s saves kept the scoreline respectable. Man of the Match, Jaimie.

Daya Dave – Team Sponsor: Segurlab