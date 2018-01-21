Australia fined for slow over-rate in Sydney ODI

Australia have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in Sunday’s third One-Day International against England in Sydney, which the visitors won by 16 runs to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Steve Smith’s side was ruled to be two overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Smith has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 per cent fines. If Australia commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Smith as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Smith and he will face a suspension.

Smith pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Simon Fry, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena, and fourth umpire Sam Nogajs.