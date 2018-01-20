Winter League victory is Emerald Isles only success

Emerald Isle Bowls Club ELWYN MORRIS

Monday took the Titans to Vistabella, and the home team won by 12-2, aggregate of 80-134. Winners for EI were J Pooley J Rimmer A M Stevenson 19-17

The Moonrakers played at home against San Luis Trekkers and got beaten by 5-9, aggregate of 82–111 , the winners were K Griffiths R Fooks F King 19-14, S Adams G Inwood B Donohoe 15-12, and there was a 16-16 draw by B Taylor T Roche B Smith

Neptunes game at Greenlands was cancelled

Wed took the Emerald Isle to Greenlands in the Winter league and they had a good 10-2 win aggregate 84-62, winners were C Thomas S Westall A M Stevenson J Rimmer 18-10, M Riley P Coffey M Veale M Stacey 20-13, J Pooley D Jones B Eldred C Lindgren 20-14, A Brown J Westall M Odell J Mulloy 15-12,

The Emerald Isle Leprechauns played at Quesada on Thurs and against a very strong home team they lost 8-0 aggregate of 70 -30

On Friday the Cavaliers played at Vistabella Lanzadores and got beaten 4-10, aggregate 108-111, EI winners were C Thomas Thomas D Birkett 20-13 P Coffey S Johnson J Rimmer 25-1

Friday took the Outlaws to Greenlands Oaks and the home team won 12-2, with an aggregate of 63-141, the EI winners were B Taylor E Brookes T Kelly 17-13.