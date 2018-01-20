Waterlogged rink puts paid to SABA at La Siesta

La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

With torrential overnight rain no matches to report on in the SABA Enterprise League as the rink at La Siesta was waterlogged in the morning and as the rain continued until lunchtime and it was still not in a condition to enable afternoon play.

In the The Fed 4’s the Parakeets kept up their good start with a win on two of the three rinks away at Montemar against the Lords. Winners for La Siesta were Pat and Trish Reilly with Florence and Mike Edwards 26-11 and Derek Smith, Tony Campbell, Irene Mangan and Alex Morrice winning 14-11.The overall shots margin being 51-40 to La Siesta, so six points to the Parakeets.

The Hoopoes started their campaign with a loss on all 3 rinks away at Greenlands losing by 72 shots to 40.

The Winter League team had a disappointing match at home to local neighbours and could not repeat their away victory of the beginning of the season losing all rinks with the shots margin being 102 shots to 52.

The Blues entertained San Luis Tigers and lost by 124 shots to 93 winning on two rinks. Winners for the Blues were Bill and Sue Jordan with John Ball 21-15 and Jo Elkin with Mike and Florence Edwards by 16-15.So 4 points to the Blues and 10 to the Tigers.

The Golds travelled to Montemar Toreadors and kept up their winning form with a narrow 8 points to 6 win in a match played in a wonderful friendly spirit. It is unfortunate that Montemar are struggling with players with illness at present and we wish them a better situation shortly. The overall shots were close until the final couple of ends but La Siesta managed to come out best by 103 shots to 91.Winning rinks for La Siesta were Barbara Cooper, Tony Campbell and Johnnie Ryder 25-2, Ken Stringfellow, Sid Gallup and Alan Mawer 17-7 and Wendy Ralph, Trish Reilly and Gordon Dall 20-17.