San Miguel Cherokees take Ospreys scalps

San Miguel Bowls Club by Pat McEwan

Mondays SABA games saw the Pulsars and the Comets games called off due to the wet conditions, both will be played at the weekend. The METEORS managed to play in the afternoon at home to Monte Mar Matadors, with a great result of 12 points to 2. Very well played by Linda Plaisted, Brian Miller, Len Rudge 26-14: Margaret Rogers, Lee Sinclair, Steve Cantley 16-14; Val Collier, Stuart Hemmings, Don Whitney 22-8; Margaret & Allan Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 22-14: David Johnson, Mary Dyer, Gail Wilshire 22-17: hard lines to Fred Willshires team beaten by 1 shot! Total shots 126 to San Miguel, 86 to Monte Mar.

The WINTER LEAGUE travelled up to Benitachell and managed to get 4 points. Shots were close 87 to SM 90 to BBC. Well played by Dave Johnson, Brian Miller, Don Whitney, Mary Dyer 20-13; Noel Davis, Val & Chris Collier, Lin Miller 18-17. Steve Cantleys team lost by 1 shot!

In the Fed Fours, both the CHEROKEES and the APACHES were at home to teams from San Luis. The CHEROKEES certainly took some scalps against SL Ospreys winning on all rinks. Brian Miller, Val Collier, Len Rudge, Steve Cantley 11-10: Cliff Plaisted, Dave Johnston, Chris Collier, Lin Miller 19-9; Noel Davis, Gail Willshire, Lynn Greenland, Fred Willshire 20-13; Shots 50 to SM and 32 to SL. Well Done.

The APACHES only managed 2 points against SL Condors, winning rink was Pat McEwan, Ken Hope, Brian Allen, Dave McEwan 21-13. Shots for 50, against 56.

In the Southern League, the COUGARS had a good win over Quesada Swifts, winning 10 points to 4. Well done to Dave Champion, Frank and Barbara Scotthern 37-3, yes that’s right, 37-3: Bill Brownlee, Val Davis, Alan Dobie 18-12; Barry Jones, Jim Jarvie, Mick Rogers 19-9; Sheila Errington, Bob Honeywell, Brian Errington 23-15. Shots for 127, against 81.

The JAGUARS were away at Vistabella against the Picadors, winning 9 points to 5. Well played by Alan Booth, Brenda Rees, John Staden 19-13: Pat McEwan, Jan Farmer, Dave McEwan 25-11: Paul Hayward, Janet Thomas, Eddie Cowan 14-13; Ian Hope, Anita Brown, Derek Farmer drew 16 across. Shots were 95 to SM 94 to VB, very close. Good Result team.

Club Mornings and WASPS carrying on as normal. Further information on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact the President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 965329778 or Secretary, Pat McEwan, telephone 966714257