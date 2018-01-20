Rojales horse rescue centre story to feature on British television

An English couple who run Spain’s only registered horse rescue foundation will feature in Channel 5’s popular Bargain-loving Brits In The Sun television series next week.

Sue and Rod Weeding, who moved to the Costa Blanca to retire but launched Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in 2008 after witnessing horse cruelty, are thrilled to be included in the first episode of season three, launching next Thursday.

Film crews visited the Rojales rescue centre multiple times last year, capturing the highs and lows of the Weedings’ life caring for more than 100 rescued horses, ponies and donkeys.

“We are very excited to be on English TV. We’re hoping that people will see the program, enjoy it and maybe understand a little bit of what we’re trying to do here,” Sue said.

“It’s definitely not easy, but we will continue to move forward to create animal welfare in Spain. This is our long-term goal, to continue working with Spanish police to rescue abused, neglected and abandoned equines – and at some point get some sort of recognition from the government or councils.

“We are on call 24 hours a day now because we are providing a service to Spanish police. But unlike England, where charities enjoy a certain status and get help, here in Spain we have absolutely nothing. It’s just people like Rod and I doing it, using our own money.

“But we are giving it everything we’ve got. We must move animal welfare forward – and we are doing it with a passion.”

Bargain-loving Brits In The Sun episode one airs next Thursday, January 25 at 8pm on Channel 5.

The Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre relies entirely on donations to fund its important animal welfare work.

Donations of cash or items for the centre’s network of six charity shops across the Alicante province are gratefully welcomed. A pick-up service is available to collect large donated items such as furniture and each shop also offers a delivery service for large items purchased in-store.

Anyone interested in making a donation, becoming a long-term sponsor, or volunteering at the rescue centre or in the charity shops can call Sue on 652 021 980.

The Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre, located just outside Rojales at Partido Lo Garriga, 59, opens to the public on the first Sunday of every month between 1pm and 4pm. A free horse tour with centre co-founder Rod Weeding begins at 2pm and refreshments are available in the café. For more details and directions, visit www.easyhorsecare.net. For regular updates, follow us on Facebook at @EasyHorseCare.