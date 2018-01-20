New 210 plot campsite opens in Santiago de la Ribera

The coastal town of Santiago de la Ribera now has a new campsite after one of the largest sites in Europe opened its doors to campervans last Thursday.

With 29,000 square meters of land next to the San Blas pine forest, and just two kilometres from the Mar Menor beach, the new Camping Park has plots available for up to 210 motorhomes, each with its own electrical supply, lighting, access to drainage and waste deposits and a modern shower room.

Campers will also have facilities and washing machines to do their laundry.

Within the enclosure, an outdoor recreation area has been set up, with Wi-Fi access, a petanque court and a leisure area. There is also a cafeteria and restaurant for campers, who will use the campsite for longer periods park than regular tourists.

In order to compete in the caravan sector, the promoter of Camper Park, Antonio Fructuoso, has opened the site with offers from 7 euros per day, all inclusive.

“If the number of users allows us to do so, we will maintain these prices at a flat rate throughout the year, there will be no summer and winter prices,” he said. And already he added that he already has reservations for more than 20 caravans in this coming week.

“The strong season for the European caravanista is from September to May as they seek an area with a climate like that of the Mar Menor. Many of them take up residence in the area, while the bulk of the national caravanista will use the site in the summer,” said Fructuoso.

The businessman spoke of “the possibilities of promoting cultural, sports and tourism activities that for the motorhome sector”.

For the General Director of the Mar Menor, Antonio Luengo, who attended the official opening of the site said “this type of sustainable infrastructure helps to flatten the tourist seasonality throughout the year along the Murcia coastline”.

“Until today there was no facility in San Javier for these tourists who travel many kilometres to enjoy our climate and environment,” said his namesake and the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo. The mayor highlighted “the arrival into the municipality of a new brand of tourism, where holidaymakers will enjoy varied cultural and gastronomic services, and whose use will increase when the quality of the available services and the competitive prices become better known.”

The photo shows the general director of the Mar Menor, Antonio Luengo, the mayor José Miguel Luengo and Antonio Fructuoso, on the right, declaring the site open.