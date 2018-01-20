La Marina Ospreys put the Swallows to flight

La Marina Report by Barry Latham

Played the Premier 20 last Saturday against Vistabella and lost overall 10-6. Away at Vistabella we had two winning rinks with the Hadaways taking the credit. Dave, Tom Spencer and Dave Taylor in the trips won 24-12 while Shirley, Mike and Carol Smith and Maureen Kidd won 24 -11 in the rinks. At home we weren’t as good when we only won one discipline when Don Fowkes and Margaret McLaughlin beat their opponents by one shot.

So on to Monday in the Enterprise Division where the Explorers away to San Luis Klingons clung on for a narrow victory to win 8-6 and only just with overall tally of nine. Peter Parsons, Tom Spencer and Steve Douglas won 16-13, close. Margaret Finlayson, Jim Reeves and Kathy Manning a nice win19-13 and finally Alex Whyte, Cliff Rawlinson and Ron Maiden won with a creditable 21-10.

On the other hand in the Discovery Division the Pathfinders at home to Monte Mar Toreadors had a great time winning by 12-2. Two of the rinks won by one shot. Len Daniels, Angie Butler and Gina Hindle 17-16 and not to be out done Steve Hindle, Dave McGaw and Jean Tregoing won 13-12. Dave Taylor, Berni Carr and Paul Tregoing defeated their opponents 25-10 and another not to be out done were John Withers, John Rae and Barbara Forshaw winning 21-13. It’s a funny old game.

One minute you are on a high, the next down a bit. Mind you the Winter League were playing the League Leaders at La Marina and we took 4 points off them, losing 8-4. Our two winning rinks were Don Fowkes, Mike Stone, Barbara Forshaw and Mo Taylor 18-15 and Barry Latham, Peter Parsons, Wendy Latham and Dave O’Sullivan winning 23-10. Must admit win or lose it was great again meeting up with old friends and having a meal afterwards, Long may it last.

So to Friday and the Merlins played at home against Horadada Royals and beat them convincingly 10-4. John Morgan, Angie Butler and Barbara Forshaw won 19-15. The next three rinks won handsomely to give us the overall score. Bill Jones, Dave McGaw and Reg Jackson won 27-9. Barry and Wendy Latham and Jean Tregoing came good to win 30-12 while topping the lot was our cheeky chappie John Withers, Berni Carr and Martin Butler, 28-3. Wow.

The Ospreys flew over to Quesada to play the other birds, the Swallows and came away with a fine win even though they only got the overall score by three shots. Alex Whyte, Jim Reeves and Kathy Manning won 16-13. Peter Parsons, Mike Stone and Carol Smith won by seven shots and Tom Spencer, Cliff Rawlinson and Anne Stone did the same. Well done.