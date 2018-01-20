Horadada looking for improvement in Southern League

Horadada Bowls Club by Barry Evans

Not a very good week. The match at home against San Luis, scheduled for Monday, was cancelled due to bad weather. This is to be played on Saturday 20th.

On Friday 19th we were away in the Southern league against La Marina Merlins. We suffered some heavy rink defeats going down 72 to 128 overall. Our two winning rinks in a 4 to 10 points defeat were, Irene Graham, Wayne Jackson and John Bailey 13 – 11, Jack Linehan, Jeff Hier and Barry Evans 20 – 13

Our next two Southern league games are at home and we need to pick up some useful points.