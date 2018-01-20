El Rancho Raiders flushed away by Quesada rain

El Rancho Bowls Club

Monday afternoon found the Pintos at Greenlands playing the Maples, on a very wet mat after many hours of steady rain, the weather having turned into a lovely afternoon. Both teams struggled to adjust to the mat, but in the end the Maples took control of all but one match, we did however see some good play on all rinks from both teams.

Meanwhile the Raiders played the Rubies at Quesada and although they came away without a point, 3 of the rinks weren’t too far adrift, sometimes we just don’t play well and on other occasions the opposition outplays us. But it is only a game!

Friday morning found the Mustangs at Mazarron against the Miners with rinks close in play if not always in result; the Miners took the rinks by 4 to 2 and the shots by 100 to 93, not a bad away result. Diane Yates, John Skipper and Bob Taylor 12-18. Jan Bright, Malc Sykes and Bob Morgan 12-20. Geoff Jones, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 29-5. Judy Foley, Keith Cunningham and David Whitworth 13-22. Ann Taylor, Shirley Edwards and Jim Taylor 9-20. Irene Thomson, Jim Gracie and Eddie Thomson 18-15.

Meanwhile the Broncos played host to San Luis Leopards and did well to share the rinks3-3, but lost the overall shots by a reasonable margin. Sheila Cox, Tony Robinson and Brian Harris 9-41. Gill Bartlett, Chris Ziepe and Mike Cox 19-11. Gary Dunstone, Bob Easthope and Barry Bright 6-30. David Baker, Ron Edwards and Mick Ager 25-15. Ann C Taylor, Denise Morgan and Malc Elmore 15-20. Marion Haynes, John Richards and Dave Haynes 17-16.

For membership details contact Brian Taylor on 965077093 or at briantaylor_es@yahoo.co.uk or Carolyn Harris on 966774316 or at elranchobowls.secretary@gmail.com.