The New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group.

We will be holding our AGM on the 29th January 2018,at the Civic Centre in Urb La Marina, next to the police station at 2pm. Old and new members are welcome, and the yearly subscription of 10euro will be collected on arrival.

All new members will have the members form to fill in. All payed up members will be able to vote for various committee vacancies. We still have Dvds available at 10 euro each, from last year’s show and previous shows which are as follows Musical Mystery Tour, and Stepping out.

We are still looking for Technical personnel for sound, lighting and stage manager. If interested contact Tom Ford.