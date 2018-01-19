The Med Bar Golf Society, El Raso, at Font de llop

On a lovely winters morning off we headed to the lovely course of font de llop. Most members know that this course can be quite cold at this time of the year if the wind gets up, so most members were dressed for the occasion, with only one member wearing shorts! Only one member could not turn up because of the dreaded Spanish cold that is going around at the moment, so after a bit of juggling around with the groupings, off we went.

The course was in a really good condition, trouble was that they were spraying green dye on certain areas and forgot to turn of the spray when passing some of our members. Buggies and clothing ended up with green speckles all over, hopefully it will wash out of the clothing.

Results for this outing: Gold and overall winner with 36 points was Andy Trefry

Silver division winner with 30 points – Buck Taylor

Nearest the pins on par 3`s: Bill Martin, Ray Muttock, Andy Trefry and 2 new members Alex Bolton & Eric Owens

Nearest pin in 2 on par 4: Andy Trefry, Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5: Andy Trefry

2`s pot was won by Dave capper with a magnificent 65 foot putt (that’s what he told everyone). Football card winner: buck Taylor x 2

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is at alterreal on 30/1/18

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you