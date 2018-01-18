Popular Villamartin Restaurant to reopen in February

Did you know that Quesada Fish & Chips 2 in Villamartin Plaza is closed for the whole of January for a complete refurbishment? All the regular clients will have to take the whole month off enjoying their delicious home comforts of Fish & Chips, Steak Pies, Bread & Butter Puddings, Mashed Potatoes and all the many other tasty dishes

They will reopen at the beginning of February. The renovation will mean that there will be additional seating and space inside. The new look fish and chip restaurant will be decorated in the same theme and colours as that currently used at Quesada Fish & Chips in Quesada which was renovated last year.

Quesada Fish & Chips 2 – Villamartin values your custom and looks forward to welcoming you to the new and spacious restaurant when it re opens in February 2018.

When the restaurant re opens there will be a fantastic competition taking place in the newly refurbished premises throughout February and March where there be a prize worth over 600 euros.

Further updates will be available on Facebook and Quesada Fish & Chips website: www.villamartinfishandchips.com