Series 10 of Benidorm set to return with TV legends

Series 10 of Benidorm is set to return next month with TV legends among the guest star lineup.

Legendary comedy duo, Hale & Pace, will join the show as undercover detectives – Dennis and Nigel – to investigate Lesley, played by Tim Healy, who returns to the series full time.

Brookside veterans Kate Fitzgerald and Claire Sweeney also join the show.

Shane Richie is back as entertainer Sammy Valentino and John Challis returns as Monty Staines.

The Dawsons also return with Billy and Sheron celebrating their silver wedding anniversary.

Newcomers include Laila Zaidi who plays Cyd, the new girlfriend of Rob Dawson and Julian Moore-Cook and guest stars in the tenth series of Benidorm include The Chuckle Brothers, Nigel Havers, Mark Heap, Bobby Ball, Layton Williams, Carol Decker, Tony Hadley and Holly Johnson.