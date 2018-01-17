Pego Golf Society at Oliva Nova Golf Club

We were welcomed at Oliva Nova Golf Club this morning with bright sunshine and a cold wind but, as usual, the day warmed up, reminding us how lucky we are to live here.

The competition today was a 4 ball Texas Scramble and the results were as follows: First Place the team of Andrew Brown, Jon Bruun, Michel Grin and Terence Moore – Second Place Shaun O’Gorman, Graham Haslam and Danny Herron (plus ghost) – Third Place John Evans, Steve Boyes, John Nicol and Dave O’Connor

Nearest the pins today were Hole 3 Michel Grin with 3.75m and Hole 16 Steve Crossan with 7m. Four 2’s today to share the prize money, Steve Patton, Steve Boyes, Michel Grin and John Bruun.

The balls in the water was by lucky Colin Foster guessing 96 balls.

We welcomed two guests today, Ann and Chris Riley.

Next week we have a Medal Competition for the Pego Cup, if any guests want to play, subject to handicap, contact pegohandicapsec@gmail.com.