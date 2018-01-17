Nutcracker sells out in Torrevieja

All tickets have now been sold for the performance of The Nutcracker that will take place at the Torrevieja Auditorium next Tuesday evening on 16 January.

Performed by the Ballet of St. Petersburg the company will be joined by more than thirty students from the Mery Dance School with the the choreography provided by Moscow Ballet’s Ballet Master, Andrey Batalov who became an “Honoured Artist of Russia” following a long and successful career, in 2010.

With its festive period setting, dancing snowflakes and enchanting stage magic, Lev Ivanov’s 1892 ballet has become the perfect entertainment, with Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous, sugar-spun music the most recognisable of all ballet scores.

Loosely based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, the ballet opens with a lively party that is hosted by the Stahlbaum family, its Victorian setting captured in opulent. Batalov’s choreography ingeniously incorporates surviving fragments of the ballet’s original material, including the sublime pas de deux for the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince. But in emphasizing the relationship between Clara and the Nutcracker Prince, the production also gains a touching subtext of first love.

The cast features award-winning international dancers: Maria Poliudova, Radamaria Duminika, Vladimir Statnyi, Nadezhda Schepachiova, Nikolay Nazarkhevich, Konstantin Kuznetsov, Mikhail Tkachuk and Karina Shatkovskaya.