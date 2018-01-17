Dead body of baby discovered at recycling plant in Alhendin, Granada

The dead body of a newborn baby has been discovered at a recycling plant in Alhendin, Granada.

The baby was found at around 1800 on Tuesday evening and employees of the plant alerted the Guardia Civil. The body of the baby, estimated to be between eight and nine months old, was found in a plastic bag with it’s umbilical cord cut.

The body of the baby was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Granada by Guardia Civil officers. An autopsy will be carried out on the baby to determine the cause and time of death. DNA tests will also be performed in order to try and identify and locate the mother of the baby.