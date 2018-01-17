Brittany Ferries to launch first ever direct ferry service from Ireland to Spain

Brittany Ferries have announced that they will be launching the first ever direct ferry service from Ireland to Spain later this year.

The company are scheduled to run two weekly direct return sailings from Cork to Santander. Tickets will be available forsale at the end of January and the service is set to run until November.

The journey will take around 26 hours and will depart from Cork every Wednesday and Friday. A new ship with the capability of carrying 500 passengers and 195 cars will be chartered to serve the route.

General Manager of Brittany Ferries Ireland, Hugh Bruton, said, “This is a significant move for Brittany Ferries, offering haulage companies a direct route to Spain and passengers a far greater range of holiday options from Cork”.