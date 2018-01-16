Javea Green Quartz clash swords with El Cid.

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
Javea Green Quartz team clash swords with El Cid.
Javea Green Quartz team clash swords with El Cid.

Javea Green bowling club’s Northern league team Quartz met the El Cid Swords team on their home ground hoping to erase the memory of their last meeting when they suffered a defeat.  They did this in style winning on all 4 rinks and gaining the overall shots to give them an impressive 10-0 win.

This sees them sitting pretty in 3rd spot in the Northern League table with a game in hand. Javea’s Opal team also had a great result against BBC Jaguars winning 10-0.

The Winter league team continue to hold their own with a 6-6 home draw against a strong  Vistabella side. Disappointed to drop 6 points at home, their nearest rivals also dropped points so ensuring Javea’s top of the league slot continues.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY