Bascuñana calls for urgent progress on Emergency Centre

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, and the Councilor for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde were in Valencia last week where they met with the Director General of Planning, Empar Martínez, and with area technicians, as well as with the Deputy Director of Emergencies, Aurora Valero.

The pair were in Spain’s third largest city to discuss a number of different issues that are pending between the City Council and the regional administration.

Top of the list was the Orihuela Costa Emergency Centre which the deputy director of Emergencies, Aurora Valero, will now report on the project’s approval. “Patrimonio did not find any objection to the project presented and both the regional and municipal representatives have agreed that now, the tender document be prepared as a matter of urgency.

The Orihuela pair held a number of further meetings, one of which was with the director of Infrastructure, Carlos Domingo, at which they submitted amendments to the 2018 budgets.

They also spoke about improvements to the CV-95 road between Orihuela and the coast, as well as the connection by pedestrian walkway / bicycle lane of Orihuela with Hurchillo.