Apology accepted from Pego Mayor as deadlock broken

The problems surrounding the large urbanisation Monte Pego on the Costa Blanca have been aired in the media several times in 2017. Briefly put they revolve around a 15 year old legal dispute – still unresolved – which has prevented any basic services being provided by Town Halls during that time.

Not surprisingly the home owners, who were unable to break the legal deadlock, could only watch as the infrastructure of their beautiful urbanisation fell into neglect and disrepair – despite paying their annual sumas.

However, Pro-Monte Pego, the home owners Association on the mountain led by its President Vicente Portes Alemany, refused to accept the legal impasse.

Through their relentless efforts they have created a breakthrough instead. It has involved many long negotiations with local authorities, as well as the intervention of the Sindic de Grueges (Public Ombudsman) in Valencia who began an investigation.

Petitions were also sent to the European Parliament, to the Provincial Council of Alicante, the President of the Valencia Community and the Ministry of the Environment in Madrid, amongst others. Also, the valuable support of the press in highlighting these injustices must not be forgotten.

And now, there is some good news to report in 2018. The three municipalities within which the urbanisation is located, namely Rafol, Denia and Pego, have begun to provide some basic services. Rafol has accepted its responsibilities fully and Denia has been very co-operative. Even Pego, the initiator of the legal dispute, and until recently the most ambivalent of the three, has now finally agreed.

The reward for residents has been to see the start of work by the Town Halls to restore the roads and pavements.

In fact, the Mayor of Pego visited the urbanisation on January 11th to see for himself the progress made, and to offer an apology to residents for the delays to the work. Standing at the point where a car recently crashed off the road and down the mountain, he also thanked residents for “their patience and understanding” during negotiations and he promised that roads would be maintained into the future as a basic service.

The delighted residents have accepted his apology whilst also being aware that repairing 15 years of neglect would involve much ongoing work. Though having come this far, Town Halls will be held to their promises.

2018 could be the starting point of good things, returning Monte Pego to its former glory, in keeping with its beautiful surrounding area. A Happy New Year indeed.