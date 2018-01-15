Stagestruck Theatre Group started the new year by donating 2000 euros to the Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Association. Despite having to cancel their 2017Pantomime, the money was raised from a couple of Showcase revues put on at Leaf’s bar in Quesada and Murder Mystery evenings. The donation is accepted by the President of the AFA Alzheimer.

Stagestruck have now started rehearsals for their Summer show which will be presented at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio in May this year. The show is a musical comedy, an original script written by Director Leigh Humphries.

The production, ‘From a Jack to a King’ is set in an East End of London pub in the 1960’s and features a range of comical characters and songs from the era. The story follows the ups and downs in the lives of the landlord and landlady and their dealings with their customers.

If you would like to be informed of where and when tickets will be available, please email Leigh at leigh.humphries58@gmail.com and request to be added to the Stagestruck mailing list. All proceeds from ticket sales go to local charities.