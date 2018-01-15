MABS needs you

In late 2017 MABS Cancer Support Group was granted Foundation status by the Spanish Authorities, this is a great achievement and we are all exceptionally proud of this.

We are now known as MABS Cancer Support Fundacíon CIF – G54982681

Becoming a Foundation means we are able to grow and further expand our regular services; undertake new ventures and explore new opportunities.

So we can now proudly announce that MABS Cancer Support Fundacíon (Costa Calida) have been able to purchase a property which will soon be converted into their first Respite Care Centre.

Situated on Camposol, the Centre is being funded jointly by our groups in San Javier; Calasparra and Mazarron. Your donations and support have made this possible and we thank each and every one of you who has donated to or purchased from our Charity Shops and Markets.

The Centre will support cancer patients from all corners of the Costa Calida area – La Manga, San Javier, Los Alcazares, Totana, Alhama de Murcia, Puerto de Mazarron, Mazarron, Calasparra, Pinoso and anywhere in between irrespective of their nationality or age.

We have made great progress so far but there is a lot of work to do before we open and we still need:-

We need help to make the Gardens pleasant including a patio area so our residents can enjoy the fresh air

We need help to Paint and Decorate the inside and outside of the property when the builders have finished.

We need A/C units for each room – 4 would be ideal

We need showers, tiles, WC's and basins for our soon to be created en-suites

We need bed linens and towels

We need curtains and blinds

We need Internet connection and IPTV so our residents can enjoy their favourite TV programs

Can you help us with any of these things??

If so please get in touch via our Facebook pages, email us at finance@mabscancersupportfoundation.com / mabsmmcoordinator@outlook.com

or call our Helplines on 620 422 410 or 693 275 779