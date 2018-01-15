Just a couple of swells

The experienced duet team of Jane Atkinson and Eric Berg team up once again on Saturday 27th January to entertain audiences at the Orihuela Costa Resort Hotel in La Zenia. The occasion is the annual show mounted by Melody Makers International and their guests the Orihuela Costa Male Voice Choir, entitled ‘A Choral Spectacular’.

With nearly 80 singers on stage, conductor Nigel Hopkins promises one of the most diverse programmes ever seen at the Orihuela Costa Resort, with music ranging from Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You to Nessun Dorma. The choirs, whilst singing individually, will join together on several occasions with numbers that will include the Battle Hymn of the Republic and You Raise Me Up amongst others.

Tickets for both shows (2pm and 8pm) are available from La Ponderosa Gift Shop (next to Consum at La Zenia) as well as the CardPlace shops at both Punta Prima and Benimar. The concerts will be supporting the children’s charity Debra this year, whose shops at Urb La Marina, San Fulgencio and Pueblo Bravo, Rojales also have tickets for sale.