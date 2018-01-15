Hondón Valley RBL in support of local needy families

Members of the Hondón Valley Branch of The Royal British Legion were concerned about the plight of some of the families in their area and have for several years now, donated presents and supplies to needy families.

So each year presents are wrapped and then handed to the local Social Worker and Christmas 2017 was no exception.

Our photo shows members of the Branch together with the local Social Worker Doña Librada Mira Iñesta and just a few of the many presents. Members of the Branch were delighted to hear the children were pleased with all their presents!

The Branch starts the New Year with a full social calendar and anyone who would like to come along to any events, please contact the secretary on secretary.hondonvalley3577@gmail.com or ring 648 86 02 51. We are delighted to welcome new members each month and it is not necessary to have an Armed Forces background to join in all Legion events.