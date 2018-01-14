Two days of mourning following death of former Orihuela mayor

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, has announced that the City Council will observe two days of official mourning, starting today, Sunday, on the occasion of the death of the former mayor of Orihuela and the city’s favorite son, Pedro Cartagena Bueno.

The flags will also fly at half-mast as a sign of respect and as a sign of mourning for the former mayor who presided over the city from 1970 to 1979.

In 2012, Orihuela City Council distinguished him with the title of Favorite Son of Orihuela, for his years of service to the city during his period of office.

Bascuñana also expressed “our condolences for the death of Pedro Cartagena Bueno, as well as our support to his family and friends who are going through much suffering”.

The funeral will take place tomorrow, Monday, January 15, at 11.00 in la Catedral del Salvador