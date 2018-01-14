Torry’s Marwane Goes From Hero To Zero

Cd Almoradi – 1 Cd Torrevieja – 1 ….. By Steve Hibberd

This was more like it. Desire, passion and endeavour are key words that have been sadly missing from recent Torry displays, but in the local derby at Almoradi, they were very much in evidence.

A lot has happened since Torry made a return to Preferente division footbal with a home victory against Almoradi, for the start of 2nd round of matches has seen both sides incur a recent poor run of form.

Almoradi are now into their 3rd manager, following the midweek departure of Coco, who has been replaced temporarily by fitness coach Jose Gil. Both sides need a good result for different reasons. Torry have slipped out of the play off zone, whilst Almoradi are perilously close to the relegation trap door.

For this latest encounter inside Sadrian stadium, Pedreno elected to replace suspended Walid with free from suspension Vicente in centre of defence, also restoring him as Torry’s captain.

In an explosive start to procedings, Beltran struck a fierce 30 yard free kick which brought off a tremendous save from home keeper Manzanares, inside the opening minute. Nine minutes later, Saul was put through on goal, but with only keeper Buyo to beat, he horribly screwed his shot well wide of the Torry goal.

On 16 mins, a close range header was blocked on the line by Borja, then on 35 mins from a corner, Benja headed just over at the far post from close range. Almoradi totally dominated first half proceedings, as Torry were relieved to enter half time with their goal still in tact.

No sooner had I returned from the club cafe with a much needed beer, than Torry surprisingly opened the the scoring. A delightful Juanpe assist found top scorer Marwane, who from the edge of the box blasted home, much to the delight of players and fans alike. Soon after, Vicente provided an inch perfect cross for Borja to force a good save from Manzanares, as Torry at long last got their act together.

Buyo came to his sides rescue on the hour mark, punching away a dangerous cross in a rare attacking move by the hosts. Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, it wasn’t! For on 67 mins, Almoradi sub Jordi was allowed to run unchallenged at the defence, then from fully 30 yards unleashed a blockbuster which beat Buyo all ends up at his near post.

All credit to Torry, for this setback failed to dampen spirits, suitably illustrated when striker Beltran watched as his goalbound shot was spilled by the keeper, but alas no one was at hand to poke the ball home.

On 81 mins, Marwane was agonizingly close to doubling his goals tally when his back header skimmed the far post, then from the next attack, Manu’s low shot brought off involved Mazaneres pulling off another important save.

Deep into stoppage time, Marwane stupidly got involved in an off the ball skirmish, resulting in a red card for presumably striking an opponent. With virtually the last kick of the match, Almoradi sub Polo should have won it for them, but with an open goal at his mercy, he shot miles (well, at least 3 yard) wide.

This result means that Torry remain in 6th place, with the honour of not only having conceded the least number of goals, but also having scored the least. They are now 8 points behind leaders Jove Espanol, and go into next weekends match at Villena without main striker Marwane, who will now serve a ban of at least 3 matches.

For the 2nd week on the trot they pressed the self destruct button, leaving manager Pedreno with an almighty headache as to where future goals will come from!