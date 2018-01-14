Share of spoils for Emerald Isle Titans with SL Klingons

Emerald Isle Bowls Club By Elwyn Morris

The second half of the season restarted on Monday with the Titans playing at home against top of the table San Luis Klingons, and it turned out to be the close game that was expected with the teams splitting the points and aggregate 7-7 and 104-104. Winning trips were: J Pooley J Rimmer A M Stevenson 33-11, P Heaney S Johnson I Brewster 18-10, M Riley J Westall J Mulloy 18-16

In the afternoon the Neptunes took the Moonrakers in an all Emerald Isle clash. The Neptunes came out on top 10-4 aggregate 130-80, winning trips for Neptunes were: C Ayling S Watson B Eldred, 25-9, M Shatwell M Petty G Shatwell 28-10, A Brown, E Morris B Kavanagh 29-11, L Burns D Rhodes A Burns 23-9. Winning trips for Moonrakers were: B Taylor T Roche M Willicott 21-13, S Adams G Inwood B Donohoe 20-12

Wed saw the Emerald Isle play La Siesta in the Winter at home and the home team won 9-3 with an aggregate of 87-74, winning rinks were: J Pooley D Jones B Eldred C Lindgren 18-8, P Heaney S Johnson D Birkett J Rimmer 21-14, M Riley P Coffey M Veale M Stacey 17-15 and a draw by A Brown J Westall S Westall J Mulloy 17-17. Emerald won the Berleen 30-11 with V Cameron S Watson Kelly M Odell

Thursday afternoon the Leprechauns played San Luis Ospreys in the FED 4s league and the visitors took the spoils 6-2 aggregate of 39-55. Winners for Emerald were: S Kavanagh E Morris T Kelly B Kavanagh 21-9

Friday brought San Luis Lions to the Emerald Isle and the outcome was a 7-7 draw with EI taking the aggregate 103-95, winning trips were: J Pooley L Vincent J Mulloy 28-6, P Coffey M Odell J Rimmer 16-14, S Wickens K Jolliffe D Gerrard played out a 16-16 draw.

Friday afternoon saw the EI Outlaws playing the E I Claymores with the result being a win for the Outlaws 8-6, aggregate of 106-103. Winners were: for the Outlaws G Dyer E Brookes T Kelly 26-10, R Fooks B Smith F King 21-20 K Griffiths T Culpin R Ede 15-14. Winners for Claymores were: V Cameron S Kavanagh A Burns 18-13, R Adams L Hawkins B Smith 16-10, M Shatwell M Petty G Shatwell 25-21

To end on a sad note the club lost one of its stalwarts over the holiday period with the passing of Bill Allen. The club sends its condolences to Kath and the family