Kenyon success in ‘Avalon’ San Luis Mixed Triples

San Luis Mixed Triples Competition 4th-6th January 2018.

Sponsored by “AVALON Funeral Plans”

The competition was played in 4 groups of 6 teams, with each team playing a total of 5 games of 12 ends or 2 hours each. After 3 tiring days the winners of each group went into the semi final play-offs.

The winners of group A: Keith Phillips, Walter Lang, Chris Phillips (SL) v the winners of group B: Ian Kenyon, Sheila Cammack, Steve Simmons (SL), with Ian’s team going through to the final.

The winners of group C: Mal Hughes, Giuseppe Galleli, Kath Reid (SL) played the winners of group D: Peter Morgan, John & Caroline Smyth (Q) with Mal’s team going through to the final.

Unfortunately by Saturday afternoon the weather had changed and the final was played with strong wind gusts blowing across the green, which added to the challenge! It was a close fought game between the two teams but after 12 ends Ian’s team came through as the overall winners.

The presentation was made by Kelly from Avalon, thanks goes to them for their sponsorship, to Suzi Cooper who organised everything, for all the players who took part and made it such a good competition and the spectators who did their best to stay and support as it got colder and colder.