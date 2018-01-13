Ryanair flight forced to divert after Irish woman’s aggressive behaviour mid-air

A Ryanair flight from Alicante to Dublin was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Santander after an Irish woman became “aggressive” on the flight.

The pilot of flight FR7063 from Alicante to Dublin asked for police to meet the woman at the door of the aircraft which landed safely in Santander.

Footage shows the woman arguing with the Guardia Civil as she is escorted off the plane.

Passengers in nearby seats are heard shouting out: “See you tomorrow”, “Adios” and “Goodbye” as the woman is escorted off the aircraft.

According to passengers on the flight, Ryanair staff did “they did everything in their power to control the situation”.

The airline said that the flight was diverted to Santander after two passengers became disruptive during the flight. “The aircraft landed normally and the passengers were removed and detained by police upon arrival, before the aircraft continued to Dublin,” according to the airline.