La Siesta Golds turn the tables on La Manga

La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

League action recommenced following the Christmas break with the Apollos visiting La Marina in the SABA Enterprise League.

The overall point was a 10-4 loss with the shots difference being 92-111.Winning rinks for the Apollos were Ann and Robert Heath with Jenny Bowman winning 23-9 whilst Dave Davies with Mike and Florence Edwards won 25-15 whilst Dawn and John Taylor with Brian Fraser lead for most of the match going down on the final end 14-16.

In the Voyager Division it was better news for the Pioneers who visited Horadada and came away with 8points winning on 3 rinks. The overall shots being in La Siesta’s favour by 117-99.Biggest winners for Pioneers was a 26-12 win from Sue Mahomet with Alan Ralph and Pat Reilly. Whilst Hilary Clarke with Sheila Millward and Tony Campbell won 24-14 and Wendy Ralph, Joe Kocsis and Alan Mawer, Won 22-12.

The Winter League team visited Emerald Isle and although the overall shots were close losing by 13 shots across the rinks victory was only achieved on one rink whilst another drew. Winners were Joy Gardiner, Jim Hudson, Dave Blackie and Jean Cooper 20-14 whilst the draw came from Pat and Trish Reilly with Florence and Mike Edwards 17-17.

The Fed 4’s have started with an excellent away win for the Parakeets away at Quesada winning on all 3 rinks by 72 shots to 33 and picking up the full 8 points available.

Biggest win came from the rink of Joy and Brian Gardiner with Jenny Bowman and Jean Cooper 30-6.

The Blues visited Quesada in the Southern League B Division to play the Swifts and although the overall shots was 91-98 there was a win on only won rink achieved by Joy and Brian Gardiner with Jean Cooper winning 22-10.So just 2 points for the Blues and 12 to the Swifts.

The Golds entertained the leaders in the C Division La Manga Crusaders and needed a big win to avenge their defeat in the away whitewash at the beginning of the season. This was nearly achieved with a 13 points to 1 victory. The shots margin being 144 to 68 which will enable us to move above them towards the top of the table.

With 5 of the 6 rinks winning there are too many names to mention, but Captain Ron Sheldon wishes to congratulate the whole squad including those reserves that turned up to support today’s team. Keep up the good work for the remainder of the season.