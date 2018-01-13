Fed Fours win for San Miguel Apaches

San Miguel Bowls Club by Pat McEwan

San Miguel PULSARS played San Miguel METEORS, starting the second half of the season with a good win of 8 points to 6. Excellent bowling by Irene Ward, Anita Brown, Mike Douglas 26-18: Pat McEwan, Jan Farmer, Dave McEwan 36-12: Sue Milner, Janet Thomas, John Raby 25-15; Total Shots 134 to 100. For the METEORS winning teams were Linda Plaisted, Brian Miller, Len Rudge 19-18: Margaret Rogers, Lee Sinclair, Steve Cantley 20-15; Margaret & Allan Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 16-14.

The APACHES had their first Fed Fours game away at Monte Mar winning 6 points to 2. Shots were close 51 to 48. Well played by Margaret Patterson, Paul Hayward, Alan Campbell, John Staden 18-15; Pat McEwan, Ken Hope, Brian Allen, Dave McEwan 17-14.

San Miguel MOHAWKS played San Miguel CHEROKEES in their first Fed Fours games winning 6 points to 2. Shots couldn’t have been closer 52 to the MOHAWKS – 51 to the CHEROKEES. Very well played by Brenda Rees, Joe Getgood, Eddie Cowan, Jack Jackson 19-16; Sheila Errington, Jan & Derek Farmer, Brian Errington 14-13.

The Winter League team left early in very cold weather, to go to Benitachell. But the game was played in Spring like conditions!!!!! Two winning teams, Dave Johnson, Brian Miller, Don Whitney, Mary Dyer 20-13; Noel Davis, Val & Chris Collier Lin Miller 18-17; Well done teams. Shots were close 87 to 90. Steve Cantleys team had hard lines losing by one shot!

In the Southern League, San Miguel COUGARS were away to San Luis Tigers picking up 5 points. Well played by Bob Nesbitt, Bob Graham, Rosamond Stockell 17-12: Barry Jones, Jim Jarvie, Mick Rogers 16-14: Sheila Errington, Joe Getgood, Brian Errington 18 across. Big shot difference, 69 to San Miguel 127 against.

The JAGUARS were at home to Quesada Swallows and managed to pick up 6 points. Very well played to Ian Hope, Anita Brown, Derek Farmer 20-12; Ken Hope, Tom Dalgleish, John Raby 17-16; Paul Hayward, Janet Thomas, Eddie Cowan 14-11. Total shots 94 to 104

Jan Allen is after money again ( so whats new) Those playing in the Spanish Nationals must upgrade their federation fee and pay for their entries as soon as possible, No Pay – No Play.

There is a sheet up for names for the Valentines Competition, drawn pairs over only one day this year, due to the Four Nations taking place on the Sunday. Get your names down!!

Dates are on the board for the Open Forum and Annual General Meeting, any queries to Secretary Pat McEwan.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact the President Rosamond Stockell, telephone 965329778 or Secretary Pat McEwan, telephone 966714257.