SEAT Sales Rocket In 2017

Fifth consecutive year of growth

SEAT deliveries total 468,400 vehicles, 14.6% more than in 2016 and the best result since 2001

From 2012 to 2017, sales rose 45.9%

SEAT was one of the fastest growing brands in Europe in 2017

The Leon and the Alhambra obtain their best ever sales result. Ateca establishes itself as SEAT’s third pillar and sales of the Ibiza remain stable

SEAT breaks its historic records in Germany, UK, Austria, Switzerland, Israel, Czech Republic and Morocco

SEAT sales gained significant momentum in 2017. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total of 468,400 vehicles, which is 14.6% more than in 2016, and an increase of nearly 60,000 units compared to the previous year, when the brand sold 408,700 cars. This is the best sales outcome since 2001 and one of the best results in the history of the brand. In addition, 2017 was the fifth consecutive year of growth for SEAT, with sales going up by 45.9% since 2012. In December, SEAT delivered 32,900 cars, which is a 12.9% rise compared to the same month the previous year, when 29,200 units were sold.

The Ateca boosted SEAT sales throughout 2017. In its first full commercial year, the brand sold 78,700 units of its new compact SUV. It joined Leon and Alhambra in another year of sales growth, as by the end of 2017, both models again achieved their highest ever sales figures. Sales of SEAT’s best-seller, Leon rose by 2.9% to reach 170,000 deliveries, while the brand’s MPV went up by 1.7%, amounting to 31,200 units. Sales of the Ibiza, in the year it was overhauled, totalled 152,300 units, which is 0.6% more than in 2016.

SEAT Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Wayne Griffiths made a very positive assessment of these results. “The reason for our sales success is the product offensive we began in 2016 with the Ateca and continued in 2017 with the Leon facelift, the fifth generation Ibiza and the new Arona. Not only did we obtain our best result since 2001, but we have also become one of the fastest growing brands in Europe and we are on the path to continue increasing our sales volume. We have renewed our product range and will see the full impact of the Arona on sales in 2018, which adds to our overall optimism for this year’s results”.

Historic record in key markets

SEAT’s sales success is bolstered by solid growth in the brand’s main markets. Germany spearheads SEAT sales, exceeding 100,000 units for the first time since 1991, and with 102,100 vehicles sold (+13.4%) posts its best result in history. Right behind Germany in second place, Spain is making strong progress with a sales increase of 23.1% to reach 95,100 units sold. SEAT also achieved its best ever result in the United Kingdom, third in sales volume for the brand, with an 18.3% growth (56,200 cars sold). Two other main markets following the UK are Mexico (24,700 cars; +0.7%), where SEAT continues to grow despite the difficult market environment, and France (24,200; +15.6%).

Besides Germany and the UK, SEAT also obtained its best sales result in other countries such as Austria, SEAT’s eighth largest market, where sales went up by 19.2% to reach 17,500 units, and Switzerland, which rounds off the top ten with a 29.0% increase to reach 10,300 cars. SEAT also obtained its best ever sales result in Israel (8,800 units; +10.1%), the Czech Republic (8,300; +1.4%) and Morocco (1,900; +7.0%). Italy (18,100; +9.5%) and Poland (11,100; +24.8%), two more countries within the top ten rank of SEAT markets, also show consistent growth.

2018, the year of the Arona and the new 7-seater SUV

SEAT is going to continue its product offensive in 2018 with the launch of its new SUV for up to seven passengers to join the Ateca and the new Arona crossover, which will see its first full marketing year following its release in the final weeks of 2017. In addition, SEAT is also going to debut the Arona fuelled with compressed natural gas, which will extend SEAT’s CNG range currently comprising Mii, Ibiza and Leon.

SEAT’s sales success is having a positive impact on the company’s financial results. In the first nine months of 2017, SEAT achieved an operating profit of 154 million euros, which is 12.3% more than in the same period the previous year.