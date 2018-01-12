Peugeot 3008 SUV announced as ‘Best Family Car’ in the UK Car of the Year Awards 2018

PEUGEOT 3008 SUV wins the Best Family Car in the UK Car of the Year Awards 2018

Judges praised its driving capabilities, sophisticated style and practicality

As a category winner, the 3008 SUV is now automatically shortlisted for the overall Car of the Year Award 2018

The UK Car of the Year Best Family Car Award adds to the growing list of accolades that the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has won

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV has scooped the award for the Best Family Car in the UK Car of the Year Awards 2018, the 15th award it has won in the UK since the vehicle’s launch.

The multi-award winning 3008 SUV impressed the judges with its sophisticated style, premium feel and practicality. It was also described as a class-leading car and was highly praised for its “game-changing” dashboard design which forms part of the innovative PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®. The technology that makes up the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® offers a more intuitive and engaging driving experience, with a compact multi-function steering wheel, 12.3” head-up digital instrument display and 8.0” capacitive touchscreen with Mirror Screen® functionality comprising of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and Mirror Link®.

The award means that the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV is automatically shortlisted for the overall UK Car of the Year award, the winner of which will be announced on 23rd February 2018.

The UK Car of the Year Award was established in 2014 and is voted for by a panel of 27 leading motoring journalists.

David Peel, Managing Director at PEUGEOT UK, said: “Winning the Best Family Car in the UK Car of the Year Awards is a fantastic achievement. In a particularly competitive sector, the 3008 SUV proved its suitability for families with its combination of robustness and elegance.

“This award adds to the collection of over 30 international awards that the 3008 SUV has won since it went on sale in 2017. Whilst the 3008 SUV has impressed many award panels, the UK Car of the Year Awards is voted for by some of the UK’s top automotive journalists, making this accolade a massive achievement.”

The PEUGEOT 3008 SUV can be fully configured and ordered using PEUGEOT’s industry leading ‘Order Online’ facility at www.peugeot.co.uk along with the rest of the PEUGEOT SUV range, including the award winning All-New PEUGEOT 5008 SUV.