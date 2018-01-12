Las Ramblas Social Club Golf Society

On a cold dark Monday morning we played a Texas Scramble starting earlier than usual with our new early T Time schedule the winners with a score of 61.6 were Olga Douglas, Alan Douglas, guests Mike and Liz.

Wednesday we played a Stableford and as a result of our AGM held on Tuesday we are now only playing one category on the midweek competitions. The results therefor were as follows:

1st with a very good score of 41pts was Geoff Biggerstaff. 2nd John Collins 39 pts, 3rd Benedicte Kruse 34 pts, 4th Brian Staines 33 pts, 5th John Dobson 32 pts, 6th Olga Douglas 30 pts.

2´s Club Brian Staines, Benedicte Kruse and Hendrick Oldenzeil.

On Friday we played our Counters game and the winning team with a score of 91 pts were Lindsay Forbes, Joyce McClusky, John Dobson and Nora Betts.

Mike Mahony