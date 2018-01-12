El Rancho Bowls Club stretch out against Mazarron

El Rancho Bowls Club stretch out against Mazarron

Monday morning found the Raiders playing host to Mazarron Miners and played well and giving the old limbs a post Christmas Break stretch in taking 4 rinks to Miner’s 2, also taking the overall shots by a small margin, a good result.

Tricia Elsam, John Richards and Malc Elmore 23-20. David Wright, Ann C Taylor and Bob Taylor 22-14. Sheila Cox, Mike Cox and Shirley Edwards 21-14. Dolly Ford, David Baker and Tony Robinson 21-18. Edward Elsam, Peter Bagwell and Jean Bagwell 13-20. Janet Wright, Ron Edwards and Bob Easthope 13-21.

In the afternoon the Pintos travelled to San Miguel to play the Comets and put in a fine performance, despite the tricky shadows due to a low setting sun. The rinks were shared three all and the Comets took the overall shots, a very good away result for the Pintos.On Friday morning the Broncos played the Cedars at Greenlands and came away with a conceded rink and one other, though they did put in a good effort.

The Mustangs played host to La Marina Ospreys, who put on a good show in tricky conditions, but Mustangs still retained the home mat advantage and took the rinks by 5 to 1 and the overall shots by a very reasonable margin. As always La Marina were a pleasure to play.

Diane Yates, John Skipper and Bob Taylor 19-17. Jan Bright, Malc Sykes and Eddie Thomson 30-6. June Whitworth, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 34-8. Judy Foley, Keith Cunningham ad David Whitworth 20-7. Barbara Jones, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 19-20. Geoff Jones, Jane Hamill and Stew Hamill 23-8.

For membership details contact Brian Taylor on 965077093 or  at briantaylor_es@yahoo.co.uk or Carolyn Harris on 966774316 or at elranchobowls.secretary@gmail.com..

 

