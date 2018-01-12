El Rancho Bowls Club stretch out against Mazarron

Monday morning found the Raiders playing host to Mazarron Miners and played well and giving the old limbs a post Christmas Break stretch in taking 4 rinks to Miner’s 2, also taking the overall shots by a small margin, a good result.

Tricia Elsam, John Richards and Malc Elmore 23-20. David Wright, Ann C Taylor and Bob Taylor 22-14. Sheila Cox, Mike Cox and Shirley Edwards 21-14. Dolly Ford, David Baker and Tony Robinson 21-18. Edward Elsam, Peter Bagwell and Jean Bagwell 13-20. Janet Wright, Ron Edwards and Bob Easthope 13-21.

In the afternoon the Pintos travelled to San Miguel to play the Comets and put in a fine performance, despite the tricky shadows due to a low setting sun. The rinks were shared three all and the Comets took the overall shots, a very good away result for the Pintos.On Friday morning the Broncos played the Cedars at Greenlands and came away with a conceded rink and one other, though they did put in a good effort.

The Mustangs played host to La Marina Ospreys, who put on a good show in tricky conditions, but Mustangs still retained the home mat advantage and took the rinks by 5 to 1 and the overall shots by a very reasonable margin. As always La Marina were a pleasure to play.

Diane Yates, John Skipper and Bob Taylor 19-17. Jan Bright, Malc Sykes and Eddie Thomson 30-6. June Whitworth, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 34-8. Judy Foley, Keith Cunningham ad David Whitworth 20-7. Barbara Jones, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 19-20. Geoff Jones, Jane Hamill and Stew Hamill 23-8.

