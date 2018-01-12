Carp R Us Fishing Club

Carp-R-Us fished the El Bosquet complex for the first time this year for round 6 of the winter series. The day was windy from the start and got windier as the morning wore on. Strong winds make presentation difficult so it was good to see the majority of the fifteen anglers present catch, even if weights were a little on the low side.

First was Neil McBirnie, in his first match since he re-joined the club, with 6.34 kg caught on a short pole line. Second was Jeremy Fardoe with 4.98 kg fishing a whip with bread. Third was Roy Dainty with 3.18 kg, just pipping Steve Fell who had 3.11 kg.

The club is always keen to get new members. If you are interested contact the secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.