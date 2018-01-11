Torrevieja Construction sector continues to grow

Councilor for Town Planning, Fanny Serrano, has said that applications for planning permission in Torrevieja have continued to increase over previous years.

Serrano said that throughout 2015, 186 major works licenses were requested, which corresponds to 551 homes, 219 were requested in 2016, which translates into 502 homes and 251 in 2017, equivalent to 730 homes.

The councillor explained that the new work is concentrated mainly in the area of La Coronelita, Aguas Nuevas – along the Avenida de Víctimas de Terrorismo – on the border between Torrevieja and Orihuela along the Avenida de los Escorpiones, In addition to the apartments being built in the area of Punta Prima, also on the border with Orihuela Costa .

However the applications for minor projects, such as kitchen and bathroom extensions, have remained steady, going from 1,083 in 2015 to 1,129 in 2016 and 1,069 in 2017.

She added that the specific projects of Metrovacesa and Baraka to build five skyscrapers in the Bay of Torrevieja, are pending the licensing of works and still have months of processing.