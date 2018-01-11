San Miguel Golf Society at La Marquesa. January 10th, 2018.

36 members eventually turned up to play at the well hidden La Marquesa Golf, of which the society had not played at for many a year due to the fact that there were never enough buggies for hire. That has now been addressed by the owners.

Although the course was not in its best condition it was good to see that they were trying to improve the course with plenty of new trees being planted and a new tee being built on the 8th. Scoring was low meaning only three players bettered their handicaps, all winners in their respective categories.

Play was a bit slow due to the fact that we were following another society who were playing a medal round. Having a two tee start meant that members did not have to hang around too long for the presentation.

The day’s stableford competition results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category:

4th Ken Flaherty (33), 3rd Keith Stevenson (34), 2nd Norman Padmore (35), and 1st Chris Hamblett with 38 points.

Silver Category:

4th Theo Boelhouwer (33), 3rd Phil de Lacy (34), 2nd Mike Kaylor (34 c/b), and 1st Russell Bailey with 39 points

Gold Category:

4th Darren Hancock (32), 3rd Norman Cahill (34), 2nd Roger Cain (35), and 1st Tony Sims with 37 points.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Phil de Lacy (hole 5), Ivan Hanak (hole 11), Roger Cain (hole 15 ) and Brian Mulligan (hole17).

The Abacus was won by Kyree Skarsmoen.

Our thanks go to the staff at La Marquesa golf course for their contribution to an enjoyable day.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Tony Smale a call on 628227687 or Robin Eastman 672900510 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week we will be at La Serena.