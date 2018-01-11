Paddy’s Point Golf Society at La Serena

Our first outing of the year was to La Serena. The weather was great and the course was playing tricky as usual. Scoring was reasonable however our Vice Captain excelled himself by scoring 40 points as did one of our guests. We again must thank a Paddy’s Point for an excellent evening meal and even though Rory And Hazel are cruising the Caribbean their staff looked after us well.

NTP hole 3 Dave Beale, hole 9 David (Flash) Gaffney, hole 15 Chris Carey, hole 17 Gene Duffy. Long Drives – Chris Carey and Myra Coull. 2’s pot winners – Dave Beale, Gene Duffy and Terry Fitzgerald. Best Guest Sean McCarthy 40pts. 3rd place Dave Beale 34pts 2nd Seamus MacGearailt 35pts Winner Eldon Carey 40pts.

Our next outing is to Las Colinas on 14th February.