HELP at Home Costa Blanca have now moved into their second shop unit in Cabo Roig, adding to the shop already established in Playa Flamenca.

Located next door to Compured Computers, at Centro Commercial Cabo Roig, Local 8, N332 km 49, it is a slightly larger establishment than Playa Flamenca, and with rather more generous facilities, the charity will now manage their operation from the Cabo Roig shop, which they will also use as an outlet for furniture and larger household goods.

Already the charity have had many generous donations and house clearances and the items that I saw during my visit are all of a very good quality and offer exceptional value for money.

You can see many of them yourself as the staff update their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/helpathomecb/, on a daily basis.

The move will also allow them to free up space in Playa Flamenca which will now specialise in clothing and those smaller domestic items.

The new shop is open from 10.30am to 2pm every Monday to Friday, Telephone 965 328 794 for more information.

The charity still run their market at the Emerald Isle on every Tuesday, raising funds for a special needs vehicle, so do go along and provide your support.

And in terms of it’s most appreciated asset….personnel! Volunteers are urgently required to work in the office or the shop, to work as drivers, befrienders or fundraisers. So if you can spare a morning a week, or even just the occasional couple of hours, please get in touch with the centre by calling: 965 328 794, by email: charitycentre.helpathomecb@gmail.com or by simply dropping in during any weekday morning.