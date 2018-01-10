Winter Condition of Golf Courses with Mike Probert

‘Mike Probert talks Golf (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Winter Condition of Golf Courses

Here in Spain we are blessed with a host of excellent golf courses which are generally in good condition all year around with exception for the periods of hollow tining work which are a necessity.

They do all however have one feature which shows itself in the winter months,namely they wear a yellow/brown winter overcoat which give the appearance of the courses being dry and in need of watering but this is far from the truth.

In climates such as our here in Spain we have long summer months with extremly high temperatures and limited rain fall and the grass used for fairways and rough need to handle these conditions which is why Bermuda grass is used.

The grass used on the greens is different and needs constant watering as it can’t handle these extreme weather conditions.

Bermauda grass does however turn a yellow/brown colour when the average night time temperatures fall below 7 degrees which is what golfers see in the winter months.

I once had a group of Danish golfers at Lo Romero in winter months who complained that I had taken them to a course that was dead and dry so I had to explain the above to them.

One week later I stood in the same spot with a different group from Denmark and the course was perfetcly green and we had no rain but temperatures had increased.

I hope that the above will help you understand your winter golf experience here in Spain and perhaps give the green keeper a break from ill informed complaints.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us.

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you until 31/01/18:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €108 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €114 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €90 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €86 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €112 Two Players and Buggy (after 12pm) Font Del Llop €86 Two Players and Buggy La Finca €128 Two Players and Buggy La Marquesa €45 Single Green Fee La Serena €112 Two Players and Buggy Las Colinas €144 Two Players and Buggy Las Ramblas €104 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €95 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €96 Two Players and Buggy Villamartin €110 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €57 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €86 Two Players and Buggy

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.