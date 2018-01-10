Velvetones need a Musical Director

“WE NEED A MUSICAL DIRECTOR FOR OUR LADIES HARMONY CHORUS”

Due to the impending retirement of our current Musical Director, the Velvetones require someone with drive and enthusiasm to lead our team of ladies. We are a four part harmony a capella choir who have been singing in the Costa Blanca for 20 years.

We have a couple of concerts every year and also do singouts for bars and clubs in the Costa Blanca area. We rehearse once a week on a Wednesday morning from 10-12.30 at El Paraiso Restaurant, Torrevieja.

If you are interested please send an e-mail to either Ena: cfraser48@yahoo.co.uk or maryanne.chris@gmail.com. Check out our website www.velvetonesharmonytorrevieja.com for more details about our chorus.