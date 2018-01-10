The Three Kings Bring Gifts To Mojácar’s Children

Around 700 of the town’s children received presents

Their Majesties, The Three Wise Men, arrived in Mojácar on time after their long journey from the East, eager to deliver their gifts to the town’s children in person.

They were officially welcomed to the village by the Mayor of Mojácar, Rosa María Cano and her Government Team, then they proceeded to the Centro de Usos Múltiples via the Fuente, where they handed out the toys.

With the recent works on the Plaza Nueva complete, they were once again able use the beautiful carriage that transported them through the town, with the traditional handing out of sweets whilst greeting the crowds of children and parents that had gathered excitedly to see them.

They Kings were also escorted by the Municipal Band and their assistants, as well as many local children who had volunteered to be Pages to help with the enormous task of toy distribution.

Once at their destination, they distributed special gifts (according to age and gender) to almost 700 children resident in Mojácar born between 2006 and 2017, including one baby born in the first days of 2018.

The children were called up, one by one, in alphabetical order, starting with the very youngest, but no child was left out as the Magi always remember to ask if there is any child in the room that has not been named, so they can also receive their gift.

For the distribution of so many toys, Their Majesties had to rely on the willing assistance of Mojácar’s Mayor and her Government Team to get the task done before royal guests departed.