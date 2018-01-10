Pink Ladies New Year Swim

Well done to the thirteen swimmers who took the plunge on New Years day at Playa Flamenca beach, raising money for Maria and the Pink Ladies/Panthers, AECC.

For the fourth year running Eamon Reilley, the proprietor of The Blarneystone, Zeniamar,  gathered together his staff and patrons to take part and help get the fundraising year off to a flying start.

So far €1,133 has been raised, and with an ongoing raffle, all involved hope to reach €2,000 by the presentation night on the 27th January.

Swimmers; Simon Morton, Carl Wilson, Marlene and Ralph Raybould, Lynda Mullahy, Peter Lehner, Graham Phennah, Mandy Thorneywork, John Dynes, Eamon Reilley, Ron and Liz Drennan, Aaron Melia.

 

