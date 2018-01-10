Orba Warblers Golf Society suffering the blues

Wednesday January 3rd Oliva Nova

The Warblers were obviously suffering from post Christmas and New Year blues as we only had 15 players for the first game of the year at Oliva Nova. This by its self presented a new problem as Oliva Nova now increase their green fee if you have less than 16 players in your group.

The course was in its usual good condition and the weather was at least kind to us. Given the size of the field we only had one division this week and on top by virtue of a good back nine was Chris Williamson with 36 points, just beating Rosemary Edwards into second place with an equally good 36 points, there were two players vying for third spot with 34 points and Shaun O’Gorman took the prize from Steve Smith on count back. Nearest the pin on the 16th was Chris Williamson and nobody hit the green on the third saving the society a fortune in prizes.

The final of the Singles Knock Out was played today between Glynn Braidley and Chris Williamson, this promised to be a close match with both players off handicaps of 10 including slope and so it was.

Glynn took the lead on the front nine and was 3 up at the turn, but a strong back nine saw Chris fight back Glynn managing to hold on to take the title 1 up. Chris still cannot believe it, to outscore your opponent by a considerable margin and yet still loose the match, but that’s match play.

Next week, Wednesday 17th January, the Warblers are at Font del LLop, the first tee is 09.29 so you need to be there for 08.45. Entries to Michael Taylor on 639 242 896, guests are always welcome subject to the presentation of a valid handicap certificate.