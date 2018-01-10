Montesinos recovery just falls short

Sporting Guardamar 3-2 Montesinos

A large crowd of over 200 people visited the Guardamar, on a very cold evening, with the Guardamar Castle as a stunning backdrop for the ground.

An uneventful first 15 minutes or so, with both sides sending the ball up and down the ground with little effect, until Carlos Ventura was stopped from scoring by a late tackle.

After 40 minutes, Guardamar sent an attack forward and the ball came high from the right hand side of the goal to float over the head of Dani who seemingly had no chance in stopping it. Within 5 minutes and due to terrible covering and no defence by Monte, Guardamar scored again. Half-time 2 – 0 to Guardamar.

A massive improvement is needed in the second half by Monte. Monte were short up front, with Vaz and Maccan sitting with the Monte fans.

Monte’s midfield had a lack of creativity, and Monte’s defence was invisible. Within 10 minutes of the break, German managed a long shot into the Guardamar goal. But then yet another defensive error allowed the Guardamar forwards loads of room to go forward and take their third goal.

Following a dodgy tackle from a Guardamar player on the edge of the box, Luis took a tremendous free-kick which sailed into the centre of the Guardamar goal. The final score was 3 – 2 to Guardamar. Unusually Monte had at least 4 yellow cards, let’s hope they don’t come to haunt us with future dismissals from games.

Team:- Dani, Alex, Fernando, Manu, Guirao, Manuel Sanchez, Luis, Carlos Ventura, Pastor, Dimitry, German.

Sub’s:- Aitor, Coco, Manuel Saez, Javi, Dario.

CD Montesinos are at home on Sunday 14th January 2018, ko 5pm, to play 2nd placed in the league, Intercity Sant Joan Alicante, kick-off. Match sponsored by H.E.A.T.